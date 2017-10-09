|TOP PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Connor McDavid
|$9200
|$8400
|W
|Alexander Ovechkin
|$8200
|$8300
|W
|Patrick Kane
|$8600
|$7900
|D
|Duncan Keith
|$5800
|$4900
|D
|Oscar Klefbom
|$5100
|$5400
|G
|Cam Talbot
|$8300
|$8400
|With an odd slate of Monday afternoon/evening games play it safe with these big guns… Ovechkin is on a historic run… The Rangers’ defensemen got very involved in the offense on Saturday night, suggesting that Keith could play a key role for Chicago tonight… Klefbom is quietly emerging as one of the game’s top rearguards, and tonight’s matchup is a very favorable one… At a mid-level price for a home matchup against an outclassed Jets team, Talbot is both the best play and the best value play.
|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|$4700
|$4500
|W
|Matthew Tkachuk
|$4400
|$4500
|W
|Frank Vatrano
|$3500
|$3500
|D
|Nikita Zaitsev
|$4000
|$4300
|D
|Adam Larsson
|$3800
|$3300
|G
|Thomas Greiss
|$7600
|$7100
|For those looking for bargains these mid-range players should suit your tastes… Zaitsev has been playing really well, and is emerging as a consistent offensive threat at a bargain price… At a mid-level price for a home matchup against an outclassed Jets team, Talbot is both the best play and the best value play. If you’re looking for an alternative, the Isles played well in their home opener, and if they can reasonably contain Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko, Greiss will be a nice value play in his own right.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Jonathan Toews
|$6700
|$6100
|W
|Brad Marchand
|$7700
|$7600
|W
|David Pastrnak
|$7300
|$6900
|D
|Dustin Byfuglien
|$5600
|$5900
|D
|G
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|$8600
|$7200
|For the true gambler here are some picks that will wet your appetite. Tricky match ups = High reward… The numbers say yes for Boston’s dynamic duo, but Varlamov could be a tough nut to crack… Will Toews’s defensive responsibilities sap his mojo tonight? Hedman will likely be tasked with stopping Ovechkin, and though his price has dropped to reflect that, he’s still a risky play… For FanDuel in particular, Vasilevskiy is quite expensive for a goalie going up against the red-hot Ovechkin.