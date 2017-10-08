|TOP PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|John Tavares
|$7800
|$6900
|W
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|$7500
|$7500
|W
|Max Pacioretty
|$7500
|$6700
|D
|Alex Pietrangelo
|$5600
|$5800
|D
|Kevin Shattenkirk
|$5900
|$5400
|G
|Carey Price
|$9400
|$7700
|With an odd slate of B2B and afternoon games play it safe with these big guns… Pietrangelo and Shattenkirk get gobs of ice time, making them fairly safe plays especially given the limited alternatives… Price is clearly the best goalie available.
|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Nathan MacKinnon
|$5700
|$5100
|W
|Chris Kreider
|$5100
|$5900
|W
|Anders Lee
|$5100
|$4900
|D
|Damon Severson
|$4300
|$3600
|D
|Nathan Beaulieu
|$3500
|$3800
|G
|Semyon Varlamov
|$7700
|$7000
|For those looking for bargains, these mid-range players should suit your taste… Severson and Beaulieu are two talented offensive defensemen to watch in the Sabres-Devils matchup…Bruins D has not jelled yet and will have trouble with uptempo opponents.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Filip Chytil
|$3000
|$3400
|W
|Pavel Buchnevich
|$3800
|$4600
|W
|Josh Bailey
|$4200
|$4400
|D
|Johnny Boychuk
|$4200
|$4400
|D
|Brady Skjei
|$4300
|$3400
|G
|Ondrej Pavelec
|$7500
|$7600
|For the true gambler here are some picks that will wet your appetite: low risk, high reward… The Rangers haven’t been doing Henrik Lundqvist any favors, and things stand to get even worse with Pavelec between the pipes.