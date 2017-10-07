Kucherov looks to bounce back after so-so opener last night… The Dallas duo (Seguin/Benn) is overpriced in a B2B encounter… Burns is a terrific player, but his price – combined with the staunch defensive play the Kings demonstrated in their shutout of the Flyers in the opener – makes him a risky play… If Weber is tasked with shutting down Alexander Ovechkin, it could limit his offensive contributions; however, he’s a lynchpin on the Habs’ power play, so your willingness to take on the risk should include an assessment of the Caps’ ability to stay out of the penalty box… Carey Price is arguably the best goalie in the NHL, but his price and his task tonight – stopping Alexander Ovechkin and the Caps’ talented offense – makes him a very risky play.