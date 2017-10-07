|TOP PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Auston Matthews
|$7900
|$8000
|W
|William Nylander
|$6700
|$5700
|W
|Mitchell Marner
|$6600
|$6100
|D
|P.K. Subban
|$5700
|$6000
|D
|Dougie Hamilton
|$5400
|$5300
|G
|Cam Talbot
|$8300
|$8500
|Toronto’s first line at home is a no-brainer; look for Marner to be tonight’s power play vulture… Tonight’s Cup Finals rematch could be a high-scoring affair, which would certainly benefit Subban… Look for Hamilton to capitalize on the Jets’ shaky defense tonight… The Oilers and Canucks represent opposite ends of the spectrum right now, making Talbot a solid value (particularly in FanDuel) tonight.
|VALUE PICKS
|C
|Ryan Johansen
|$5600
|$5100
|W
|Zach Hyman
|$3000
|$3500
|W
|Kailer Yamamoto
|$3300
|$4300
|D
|Morgan Rielly
|$4200
|$4200
|D
|Tony DeAngelo
|$3600
|$3600
|G
|Robin Lehner
|$7300
|$7500
|Yamamoto is our value pick of the night… Johansen is a solid play at Pittsburgh… This might be the last night Hyman is so cheap in Fan Duel… Rielly got nearly three minutes of power play time in the opener, and should be a good bet to produce on a consistent basis moving forward… D’Angelo saw more power play time than Ryan McDonagh (second only to Kevin Shattenkirk) in the opener, look for him to be a solid value tonight… The Isles were wrecked by the Blue Jackets last night, and uncertainty surrounding their arena makes Brooklyn anything but “home sweet home.” Look for Lehner – the lowest-priced starting goalie in FanDuel – to be a terrific value play.
|RISKY PICKS
|C
|Tyler Seguin
|$6700
|$6200
|W
|Nikita Kucherov
|$7900
|$7100
|W
|Jamie Benn
|$8000
|$6800
|D
|Brent Burns
|$7300
|$7700
|D
|Shea Weber
|$5900
|$5900
|G
|Carey Price
|$9400
|$7600
|Kucherov looks to bounce back after so-so opener last night… The Dallas duo (Seguin/Benn) is overpriced in a B2B encounter… Burns is a terrific player, but his price – combined with the staunch defensive play the Kings demonstrated in their shutout of the Flyers in the opener – makes him a risky play… If Weber is tasked with shutting down Alexander Ovechkin, it could limit his offensive contributions; however, he’s a lynchpin on the Habs’ power play, so your willingness to take on the risk should include an assessment of the Caps’ ability to stay out of the penalty box… Carey Price is arguably the best goalie in the NHL, but his price and his task tonight – stopping Alexander Ovechkin and the Caps’ talented offense – makes him a very risky play.