Speed kills. Look for Barzal to be difficult to contain… Gourde is an exciting part of Tampa’s underated third line… Top-line winger Milano has been clicking with Nick Foligno and Oliver Bjorkstrand… It will be sink or swim for Sergachev on the Lightning blue line, and he’s likely going to plenty of opportunity to show his potential during a nine-game “tryout” that will determine whether or not he’s sent back to juniors to play for the Windsor Spitfires… There aren’t any bargains to be had in goal – at least not at tonight – but Greiss could be a solid play going against the Blue Jackets’ mix-and-match offense.