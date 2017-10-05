|TOP PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Jack Eichel
|$7300
|$6700
|W
|Patrick Kane
|$8300
|$7600
|W
|Alex Ovechkin
|$7700
|$8000
|D
|Roman Josi
|$6400
|$6400
|D
|Shea Weber
|$5900
|$5900
|G
|Henrik Lundqvist
|$8600
|$8400
|ALEX OVECHKIN is like Nitro TNT and his new linemates are running wild like kids with matches… The Avs should certainly be far better than their 2016-17 record (and fantasy production) suggest, but tonight’s test – a matchup with “The King” at MSG – will be a stiff one. At a few dollars less than Price/Holtby/Murray, Lundqvist is a strong play tonight.
|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Nathan MacKinnon
|$5600
|$5100
|W
|Brandon Saad
|$5800
|$6000
|W
|Richard Panik
|$4700
|$5300
|D
|Duncan Keith
|$5400
|$5100
|D
|Ryan McDonagh
|$5100
|$5100
|G
|Devan Dubnyk
|$8400
|$8300
|NATHAN MacKINNON compares to Phil Kessel on a B2B. Solid play… Both Saad and Panik are clicking with Kane from the start… Keith could also double as a top pick if Josi is too expensive for you… McDonagh is undervalued due to the Shattenkirk factor… The Red Wings aren’t quite ready for prime time, while the Wild should be one of the league’s better teams this season; look for Dubnyk to get off to a solid start between the pipes as the young Wings are caught up in the excitement of playing in their new arena.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Ryan Getzlaf
|$7600
|$7000
|W
|Max Pacioretty
|$7400
|$6900
|W
|David Pastrnak
|$6900
|$7000
|D
|PK Subban
|$5600
|$6100
|D
|Drew Doughty
|$5500
|$5300
|G
|Semyon Varlamov
|$7600
|$6700
|RYAN GETZLAF is pretty banged up. There are safer plays tonight… Pastrnak will be a terrific long-term asset for the Bruins, but he’ll probably be holding his stick a bit too tightly on opening night, hoping to prove he’s worth the team’s huge investment in him… The Rangers might take some time to gel, and the Avs aren’t anywhere near as bad as last season’s record suggests, making Varlamov an interesting albeit risky play.
