|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|$7000
|$6700
|W
|Phil Kessel
|$7900
|$6800
|W
|Johnny Gaudreau
|$7200
|$7200
|D
|John Carlson
|$5200
|$5200
|D
|Noah Hanifin
|$3600
|$3400
|G
|Ryan Miller
|$7800
|$7100
|With or without Backstrom Kuznetsov is on fire with 15 points in last 11 games… Kessel has 8 points in last 6 games… Johnny Hockey is on fire to the tune of 13 points in his last 10 games.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Ryan Getzlaf
|$7200
|$6900
|W
|Alex Ovechkin
|$8600
|$7700
|W
|T.J. Oshie
|$5700
|$6200
|D
|Dustin Byfuglien
|$5800
|$5300
|D
|Sami Vatanen
|$4800
|$4000
|G
|Matt Murray
|$9000
|$8100
|Getzlaf has a wonky back and I am worried about those B2B matchup dispite how strong he has looked since his return… Ovie had just 1 goal in his last 5 games, -8 +/- without a healthy Backstrom. Now that Backstrom is back he has 4 points in 2 games… Oshie has just 1 goal in his last 6 games, -4 +/-. Backstrom aside it’s the B2B that worries me for these high energy forwards.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Mikael Backlund
|$5600
|$4700
|W
|Bryan Rust
|$4600
|$4600
|W
|Matthew Tkachuk
|$4900
|$4900
|D
|Dmitry Orlov
|$3600
|$3400
|D
|Christian Djoos
|$3500
|$3500
|G
|Steve Mason
|$7300
|$7100
|Backlund has 3 points in last 3 games… Rust has 9 points in 12 games… The return of the legendary Jagr could be special and Tkachuk could be the prime beneficiary.