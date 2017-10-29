Search
Home
VALUE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Evgeny Kuznetsov $7000 $6700
W Phil Kessel $7900 $6800
W Johnny Gaudreau $7200 $7200
D John Carlson $5200 $5200
D Noah Hanifin $3600 $3400
G Ryan Miller $7800 $7100
With or without Backstrom Kuznetsov is on fire with 15 points in last 11 games… Kessel has 8 points in last 6 games… Johnny Hockey is on fire to the tune of 13 points in his last 10 games.
RISKY PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Ryan Getzlaf $7200 $6900
W Alex Ovechkin $8600 $7700
W T.J. Oshie $5700 $6200
D Dustin Byfuglien $5800 $5300
D Sami Vatanen $4800 $4000
G Matt Murray $9000 $8100
Getzlaf has a wonky back and I am worried about those B2B matchup dispite how strong he has looked since his return… Ovie had just 1 goal in his last 5 games, -8 +/- without a healthy Backstrom. Now that Backstrom is back he has 4 points in 2 games… Oshie has just 1 goal in his last 6 games, -4 +/-. Backstrom aside it’s the B2B that worries me for these high energy forwards.
CHEAPSKATE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Mikael Backlund $5600 $4700
W Bryan Rust $4600 $4600
W Matthew Tkachuk $4900 $4900
D Dmitry Orlov $3600 $3400
D Christian Djoos $3500 $3500
G Steve Mason $7300 $7100
Backlund has 3 points in last 3 games… Rust has 9 points in 12 games… The return of the legendary Jagr could be special and Tkachuk could be the prime beneficiary.
No More Stories

About The Author

Darryl Houston Smith

Related Posts