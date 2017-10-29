Getzlaf has a wonky back and I am worried about those B2B matchup dispite how strong he has looked since his return… Ovie had just 1 goal in his last 5 games, -8 +/- without a healthy Backstrom. Now that Backstrom is back he has 4 points in 2 games… Oshie has just 1 goal in his last 6 games, -4 +/-. Backstrom aside it’s the B2B that worries me for these high energy forwards.