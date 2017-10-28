Thornton has taken only 14 shots in 9 games… Without a healthly Backstrom in the mix, some Caps are struggling to find the right footing offensively… Ovie has just 1 goal in his last 5 games (-8 rating)… Oshie has just 1 goal in his last 5 games (-4 rating)… The most expensive defenseman on the board (Burns) is playing at 10am Pacific Time today, perhaps not worth the risk… Until further notice, you’re paying for historical production with Torey Krug (2 points, -8 in 7 GP)… Not liking Gibson’s chances against the dangerous Tampa offense.