|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|$7000
|$6600
|W
|Phil Kessel
|$7900
|$6600
|W
|Conor Sheary
|$5200
|$5100
|D
|Aaron Ekblad
|$4800
|$4500
|D
|Morgan Rielly
|$4600
|$5300
|G
|Pekka Rinne
|$8200
|$7700
|With or Without Backstrom, Kuznetsov is on fire with 13 points in last 10 games… Kessel has 7 points in last 5 games… Sheary is the undervalued pick of the day… Ekblad is starting to emerge as a top-tier defenseman, but is still at a bargain-basement price… Rielly remains a terrific bargain play, particularly on FanDuel… Look for Rinne to have a strong game at home against the Isles tonight.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Joe Thornton
|$5700
|$4600
|W
|Alex Ovechkin
|$8600
|$7800
|W
|T.J. Oshie
|$5700
|$6400
|D
|Brent Burns
|$7200
|$7100
|D
|Torey Krug
|$5700
|$4700
|G
|John Gibson
|$8200
|$7200
|Thornton has taken only 14 shots in 9 games… Without a healthly Backstrom in the mix, some Caps are struggling to find the right footing offensively… Ovie has just 1 goal in his last 5 games (-8 rating)… Oshie has just 1 goal in his last 5 games (-4 rating)… The most expensive defenseman on the board (Burns) is playing at 10am Pacific Time today, perhaps not worth the risk… Until further notice, you’re paying for historical production with Torey Krug (2 points, -8 in 7 GP)… Not liking Gibson’s chances against the dangerous Tampa offense.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Tyler Bozak
|$3700
|$3200
|W
|Bryan Rust
|$3800
|$3200
|W
|Zach Hyman
|$3600
|$3300
|D
|Christian Djoos
|$3500
|$3400
|D
|Adam Larsson
|$3500
|$3200
|G
|James Reimer
|$7500
|$7500
|Bozak’s still undervalued in Draft Kings… Rust has 9 points in 11 games… Hyman is still undervalued in FanDuel… If you’re bargain-hunting, Djoos (2 goals in 7 games, even rating) offers intriguing value… Larsson’s taking shots at a career-best pace… If you’re looking to save money in goal, Reimer (against the low-scoring Wings) isn’t a bad option.