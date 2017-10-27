|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Cody Eakin
|$4500
|$3900
|W
|James Neal
|$7400
|$6300
|W
|David Perron
|$5500
|$4500
|D
|P.K. Subban
|$6200
|$5800
|D
|Seth Jones
|$5100
|$5100
|G
|Jake Allen
|$8900
|$8200
|It’s time to start showing the Golden Knights a little more respect… Their 2nd line is a tough matchup for anybody these days… Provarov is a good bet to outproduce his salary tonight… Jones is a solid value tonight with a good matchup… Subban has been playing at an elite level (8 points in 9 games) and is a value at this price… There are five goalies priced higher in FanDuel tonight, but Allen’s got the most favorable matchup and is the best bet to deliver.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Tyler Seguin
|$8600
|$7700
|W
|Jamie Benn
|$8300
|$7300
|W
|Alexander Radulov
|$6100
|$5800
|D
|John Klingberg
|$6600
|$6000
|D
|Mark Giordano
|$5900
|$5200
|G
|Corey Crawford
|$9100
|$7700
|The Dallas trio is has been ineffective on the road… Klingberg’s road production has been very solid, but expect him to hit a bump tonight against the Flames… Giordano’s price has slipped steadily, but with only 3 points in 10 games (and a +1 rating), he’s not worth the investment… Crawford’s a really good goalie, but a tough matchup against the Preds makes him a risky play.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Carl Soderberg
|$3700
|$3200
|W
|Blake Comeau
|$3800
|$3200
|W
|Matt Nieto
|$3600
|$3300
|D
|Jan Rutta
|$3500
|$3500
|D
|Josh Morrissey
|$3800
|$3500
|G
|Mike Smith
|$7800
|$6900
|The red-hot third line for Colorado is a great play… With 5 points in 10 games and a +5 rating, Rutta is outperforming his price on a consistent basis… The more you ignore Josh Morrissey, the closer he gets to fantasy relevance. His minutes slipped the other night, but look for the talented rearguard to rebound tonight… For the same reasons we’re down on the Stars tonight, Smith is a solid value in goal for the Flames.