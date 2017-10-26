|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Steven Stamkos
|$8700
|$7700
|W
|Nikita Kucherov
|$9200
|$8200
|W
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|$6200
|$5300
|D
|Morgan Rielly
|$4700
|$5100
|D
|Mikhail Sergachev
|$4700
|$4000
|G
|James Reimer
|$7400
|$7200
|A value at any price, Steven Stamkos (3-17—20) and Nikita Kucherov (11-6—17) both aim to extend their season-opening point streaks to 11 games when the Lightning host the Red Wings… Rielly remains a very solid value; look for his price to steadily rise in the coming weeks… Sergachev is going to stick with the Bolts, and his price will start to increase to reflect his value… One of the cheapest goalies on the board, Reimer (going against the low-scoring Ducks) is a terrific value play tonight.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Mark Scheifele
|$7400
|$6300
|W
|Blake Wheeler
|$7200
|$6500
|W
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|$6700
|$6700
|D
|Torey Krug
|$5700
|$5000
|D
|Mike Green
|$5400
|$5200
|G
|Carey Price
|$8800
|$7300
|The Jets trio is still grounded… Krug’s production hasn’t approached his price to date… Green’s a shell of his former self, and there’s nothing to like about tonight’s road matchup against the powerful Lightning… Don’t look for Price and the Habs to break their schneid tonight against the high-flying Kings.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|J.T. Brown
|$3200
|$2900
|W
|Yanni Gourde
|$3500
|$3700
|W
|Chris Kunitz
|$3500
|$3300
|D
|Noah Hanifin
|$3700
|$3600
|D
|Adam Larsson
|$3600
|$3100
|G
|Jacob Markstrom
|$7800
|$6900
|Cheap Bolts to complement your stack… Krug (2 points in 6 games, -8) or Hanifin (4 points in 7 games, -5)? I’m guessing you’d take Hanifin and the $2k… Larsson is a solid value tonight, and might help make room in your lineup for the pricier Bolts… Markstrom has played really well in goal for the Canucks, but his price doesn’t reflect that value.