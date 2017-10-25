|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Alexander Wennberg
|$5900
|$5700
|W
|Artemi Panarin
|$7800
|$6700
|W
|Cam Atkinson
|$7100
|$6400
|D
|Alex Pietrangelo
|$6300
|$6700
|D
|Seth Jones
|$5100
|$5100
|G
|Jake Allen
|$8900
|$8000
|Wennberg, Panarin and Atkinson are fresh and roaring to go against the tired Sabres… If you’re going to spend top dollar on a rearguard, Pietrangelo is the way to go… Jones – like the forwards – will benefit from tonight’s matchup against the tired Sabres… Allen’s not a cheap play, but with only four goalies on the schedule, the balance of price and risk works best.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Jack Eichel
|$8000
|$7000
|W
|Evander Kane
|$6700
|$7000
|W
|Kyle Okposo
|$5300
|$4400
|D
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|$5400
|$5000
|D
|Mark Giordano
|$6100
|$5600
|G
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|$9400
|$8300
|On the back end of a B2B, Sabres have tough matchup… Giordano will have his hands full tonight with the hard-charging Blues… Bobrovsky is terrific and the Sabres are tired, but Buffalo’s offense is dangerous enough that Bobrovsky’s crazy-high FD price makes him a bit risky.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Paul Stastny
|$6500
|$5800
|W
|Vladimir Sobotka
|$3900
|$3900
|W
|Alexander Steen
|$5000
|$4800
|D
|Jack Johnson
|$3800
|$3200
|D
|Colton Parayko
|$5000
|$4400
|G
|N/A
|$N/A
|$N/A
|St. Louis has too much depth for tired Flames… Johnson is a nice value play against the Sabres… Parayko’s pricing is on the rise, but he’s still a solid value… There are only four goalies playing tonight, and Johnson/Lack aren’t cheap enough to warrant a recommendation given their tough matchups.