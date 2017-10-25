Search
Home
VALUE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Alexander Wennberg $5900 $5700
W Artemi Panarin $7800 $6700
W Cam Atkinson $7100 $6400
D Alex Pietrangelo $6300 $6700
D Seth Jones $5100 $5100
G Jake Allen $8900 $8000
Wennberg, Panarin and Atkinson are fresh and roaring to go against the tired Sabres… If you’re going to spend top dollar on a rearguard, Pietrangelo is the way to go… Jones – like the forwards – will benefit from tonight’s matchup against the tired Sabres… Allen’s not a cheap play, but with only four goalies on the schedule, the balance of price and risk works best.
RISKY PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Jack Eichel $8000 $7000
W Evander Kane $6700 $7000
W Kyle Okposo $5300 $4400
D Rasmus Ristolainen $5400 $5000
D Mark Giordano $6100 $5600
G Sergei Bobrovsky $9400 $8300
On the back end of a B2B, Sabres have tough matchup… Giordano will have his hands full tonight with the hard-charging Blues… Bobrovsky is terrific and the Sabres are tired, but Buffalo’s offense is dangerous enough that Bobrovsky’s crazy-high FD price makes him a bit risky.
CHEAPSKATE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Paul Stastny $6500 $5800
W Vladimir Sobotka $3900 $3900
W Alexander Steen $5000 $4800
D Jack Johnson $3800 $3200
D Colton Parayko $5000 $4400
G N/A $N/A $N/A
St. Louis has too much depth for tired Flames… Johnson is a nice value play against the Sabres… Parayko’s pricing is on the rise, but he’s still a solid value… There are only four goalies playing tonight, and Johnson/Lack aren’t cheap enough to warrant a recommendation given their tough matchups.

About The Author

Darryl Houston Smith

Related Posts