|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Rickard Rakell
|$6700
|$6600
|W
|Andrew Cogliano
|$4100
|$4900
|W
|Corey Perry
|$6300
|$6000
|D
|Duncan Keith
|$5700
|$5200
|D
|Oscar Klefbom
|$4800
|$5200
|G
|Devan Dubnyk
|$8600
|$8100
|Rakell has clicked with Cogliano and Silfverberg… Expanded role for Cogliano increases his value… Return of Getzlaf gives Perry more open ice to work in… A road matchup for Keith against the mirage Golden Knights could bring strong value… The Oilers-Pens matchup promises to be a high-scoring affair, which could benefit Klefbom immensely… A matchup with the low-scoring Canucks makes Dubynk a strong value play tonight.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Jonathan Drouin
|$5700
|$5500
|W
|Alex Galchenyuk
|$3600
|$4000
|W
|Max Pacioretty
|$6600
|$6000
|D
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|$6000
|$5900
|D
|Victor Hedman
|$6700
|$6100
|G
|Cam Talbot
|$8600
|$7100
|Habs are #2 in SOG but #31 in goals… Chucky has been demoted (again) to the 4th line… Gostisbehere has been an assist machine thus far this season; look for him to cool off against the Ducks tonight… If you’ve been reading this feature regularly, you’ve been taking advantage of Mikhail Sergachev’s strong production and letting others spend the big money on Hedman… Do you want to spend big money on the goalie playing a road match against Crosby and Malkin?
I don’t…
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Artem Anisimov
|$4400
|$4200
|W
|Derek Grant
|$3300
|$3400
|W
|Alex DeBrincat
|$3400
|$3500
|D
|Mikhail Sergachev
|$4300
|$3800
|D
|Justin Schultz
|$4100
|$3800
|G
|Jaroslav Halak
|$7600
|$8100
|Anisimov and DeBrincat offer sneaky 3rd line value along with a renewed Patrick Sharp… Grant is riding shotgun with Getzlaf and Perry… Sergachev remains a really strong value play, but look for the price to steadily rise if he remains in the NHL… Schultz is a solid discount play against the Oilers tonight, in what could be a very high-scoring game… Honorable mention goes to Noah Hanifin ($3800/$3700), who is emerging as a very solid offensive defenseman… Halak is better than his present situation (Isles backup) and he gets a sweet home matchup against the 0-7-1 Coyotes tonight.