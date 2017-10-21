|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|David Krejci
|$5700
|$5400
|W
|Patrick Marleau
|$5700
|$5200
|W
|Mitch Marner
|$5800
|$4500
|D
|Morgan Rielly
|$4700
|$4700
|D
|Aaron Ekblad/td>
|$5300
|$4800
|G
|Anton Khudobin
|$7900
|$7500
|With Bergeron back, Krejci slides back to a more comfortable role… A duo of Leafs are worth the deuce… Tied for sixth in point-scoring by defensemen, Rielly’s pricing doesn’t yet reflect his value… The same is true for Eklbad, whose low game-playing total belies his strong production… While Rask is out,
Khudobin is a solid value play behind the Bruins’ solid defense.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Mika Zibanejad
|$6700
|$6900
|W
|Rick Nash
|$6000
|$5000
|W
|Mats Zuccarello
|$5500
|$5200
|D
|Kevin Shattenkirk
|$6300
|$5400
|D
|Erik Karlsson
|$7200
|$7100
|G
|Henrik Lundqvist
|$8200
|$7300
|Trio will likely be playing catch up all night, so avoid these Rangers… The same is true for Shattenkirk on the blue line… Karlsson is fantastic,
but not 100% and too risky at that price… You get it by now: stay away from the Blueshirts tonight.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|$4700
|$4000
|W
|Milan Lucic
|$4900
|$4300
|W
|Ryan Strome
|$3800
|$4100
|D
|Charlie McAvoy
|$4100
|$4000
|D
|Noah Hanafin
|$3800
|$3800
|G
|Thomas Greiss
|$7400
|$7600
|Signs of life still in Edmonton. Give the second lines a spin tonight… McAvoy and Hanafin are talented, cheap options on the blue line for tonight… Greiss is a solid play at home tonight against a Sharks team that may be tired from cross-country travel.