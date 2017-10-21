Search
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C David Krejci $5700 $5400
W Patrick Marleau $5700 $5200
W Mitch Marner $5800 $4500
D Morgan Rielly $4700 $4700
D Aaron Ekblad/td>

$5300 $4800
Anton Khudobin $7900 $7500
With Bergeron back, Krejci slides back to a more comfortable role… A duo of Leafs are worth the deuce… Tied for sixth in point-scoring by defensemen, Rielly’s pricing doesn’t yet reflect his value… The same is true for Eklbad, whose low game-playing total belies his strong production… While Rask is out,
Khudobin is a solid value play behind the Bruins’ solid defense.
RISKY PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Mika Zibanejad $6700 $6900
W Rick Nash $6000 $5000
W Mats Zuccarello $5500 $5200
D Kevin Shattenkirk $6300 $5400
D Erik Karlsson $7200 $7100
G Henrik Lundqvist $8200 $7300
Trio will likely be playing catch up all night, so avoid these Rangers… The same is true for Shattenkirk on the blue line… Karlsson is fantastic,
but not 100% and too risky at that price… You get it by now: stay away from the Blueshirts tonight.
CHEAPSKATE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins $4700 $4000
W Milan Lucic $4900 $4300
W Ryan Strome $3800 $4100
D Charlie McAvoy $4100 $4000
D Noah Hanafin $3800 $3800
G Thomas Greiss $7400 $7600
Signs of life still in Edmonton. Give the second lines a spin tonight… McAvoy and Hanafin are talented, cheap options on the blue line for tonight… Greiss is a solid play at home tonight against a Sharks team that may be tired from cross-country travel.

