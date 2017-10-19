|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Calle Jarnkrok
|$3700
|$3300
|W
|Scott Hartnell
|$3600
|$4300
|W
|Sven Andrighetto
|$3700
|$4300
|D
|Ivan Provarov
|$4300
|$4400
|D
|Nick Leddy
|$4200
|$4300
|G
|Craig Anderson
|$8300
|$7700
|Underrated centerman Jarnkrok is a linemate of Hartnell and Fiala… Key 2nd liner and 1st PP unit make Hartnell a great value… Key 1st liner and 2nd PP unit make Andrighetto a good value… Look for Provarov to play a keep role against the Preds tonight… While Leddy could have a big game against the reeling Blueshirts at MSG… Craig Anderson has a slight edge at home tonight.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Connor McDavid
|$9200
|$7800
|W
|Patrick Maroon
|$5200
|$4800
|W
|Kailer Yamamoto
|$4200
|$4700
|D
|Kevin Shattenkirk
|$6200
|$5200
|D
|Oliver Ekman-Larsson
|$5200
|$4500
|G
|Henrik Lundqvist
|$8300
|$7700
|First line Oilers trio off to a very sluggish start… The Rangers are off to a rough start, and matchups with the Isles at MSG are often “trap” games… Ekman-Larsson has plenty of offensive skill, but his production (and the Coyotes’ in general) has been lacking thus far… Lundqvist checks all the boxes for risky tonight: rough start to the season, high price, team playing poorly in front of him and a matchup with bitter rivals who always raise their game at MSG.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Nico Hischier
|$4800
|$4300
|W
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|$3400
|$3200
|W
|Drew Stafford
|$3400
|$4300
|D
|Calvin de Haan
|$3700
|$3500
|D
|Noah Hanifin
|$3900
|$4100
|G
|Adin Hill
|$7200
|$6700
|Hischier is the de facto No. 1 center in NJ… Dubois is the rare 4th liner who sees PP Unit 2 time… Stafford is a 1st liner with PP Unit 2 status… de Haan is a sneaky cheap pick against the Rangers tonight… Hanifin might on the verge of breaking out… Look for Stars-Coyotes to be a low-scoring affair, making Hill a good (if risky) cheapskate play in a home matchup.