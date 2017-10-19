Search
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Calle Jarnkrok $3700 $3300
W Scott Hartnell $3600 $4300
W Sven Andrighetto $3700 $4300
D Ivan Provarov $4300 $4400
D Nick Leddy $4200 $4300
Craig Anderson $8300 $7700
Underrated centerman Jarnkrok is a linemate of Hartnell and Fiala… Key 2nd liner and 1st PP unit make Hartnell a great value… Key 1st liner and 2nd PP unit make Andrighetto a good value… Look for Provarov to play a keep role against the Preds tonight… While Leddy could have a big game against the reeling Blueshirts at MSG… Craig Anderson has a slight edge at home tonight.
RISKY PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Connor McDavid $9200 $7800
W Patrick Maroon $5200 $4800
W Kailer Yamamoto $4200 $4700
D Kevin Shattenkirk $6200 $5200
D Oliver Ekman-Larsson $5200 $4500
G Henrik Lundqvist $8300 $7700
First line Oilers trio off to a very sluggish start… The Rangers are off to a rough start, and matchups with the Isles at MSG are often “trap” games… Ekman-Larsson has plenty of offensive skill, but his production (and the Coyotes’ in general) has been lacking thus far… Lundqvist checks all the boxes for risky tonight: rough start to the season, high price, team playing poorly in front of him and a matchup with bitter rivals who always raise their game at MSG.
CHEAPSKATE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Nico Hischier $4800 $4300
W Pierre-Luc Dubois $3400 $3200
W Drew Stafford $3400 $4300
D Calvin de Haan $3700 $3500
D Noah Hanifin $3900 $4100
G Adin Hill $7200 $6700
Hischier is the de facto No. 1 center in NJ… Dubois is the rare 4th liner who sees PP Unit 2 time… Stafford is a 1st liner with PP Unit 2 status… de Haan is a sneaky cheap pick against the Rangers tonight… Hanifin might on the verge of breaking out… Look for Stars-Coyotes to be a low-scoring affair, making Hill a good (if risky) cheapskate play in a home matchup.
