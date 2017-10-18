|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Nazem Kadri
|$6200
|$5200
|W
|Ryan Hartman
|$4700
|$5000
|W
|Richard Panik
|$5200
|$5600
|D
|Morgan Rielly
|$4300
|$4500
|D
|Drew Doughty
|$5600
|$6100
|G
|Jake Allen
|$8700
|$7600
|Key 2nd liner and 1st PP unit make Kadri a great value… Even without PP time, Hartman has been good chemistry with Kane… Key 1st liner and 2nd PP unit make Panik a good value… Rielly is a solid value again tonight, combining top-pair and PP1 minutes with a sweet price… Doughty could be in store for a big game against the reeling Habs… There aren’t many (6) goalies to choose from at press time, and so Allen is both the best value and the best cheapskate option.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Jonathan Drouin
|$5900
|$5800
|W
|Max Pacioretty
|$7300
|$6600
|W
|Artturi Lehkonen
|$3800
|$3400
|D
|Mike Green
|$5600
|$5500
|D
|Shea Weber
|$5400
|$5400
|G
|Carey Price
|$9000
|$7300
|B2B + worn out 1st liners vs hot LA Kings, Nah! Weber is playing on back-to-back nights for the struggling Habs, making him a risky play… Green’s going to be busy chasing the Toronto forwards around the ice, look for his offensive contributions to be suppressed… The Habs haven’t been playing particularly well, making Price a risky (and expensive) play tonight.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Brayden Schenn
|$6200
|$6200
|W
|Magnus Paajarvi
|$3000
|$3900
|W
|Vladimir Sobotka
|$3700
|$3300
|D
|Niklas Kronwall
|$4300
|$3400
|D
|Derek Forbort
|$3500
|$3400
|G
St. Louis trio has their work cut out for them at home vs Hawks. They get it done… Where Green's DFS value might be reduced going against the Leafs, the more physical Kronwall's value could rise… Forbort's price is nice for a young rearguard on the rise…