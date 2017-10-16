SJ offense is off to a sluggish start… The word is out at Fan Duel: Panarin is overpriced tonight… Carlson has a tough matchup against the Leafs’ high-powered offense, which could suppressive his stat line… Look for the Oilers to explode out of their slump tonight… With only two goalies priced on FD/DK, Vasilevskiy’s higher price makes him the riskier play in a road matchup with the Wings.