|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Dylan Larkin
|$5400
|$5300
|W
|Mark Stone
|$5400
|$5400
|W
|Anthony Mantha
|$5300
|$5600
|D
|Seth Jones
|$4900
|$4900
|D
|Morgan Rielly
|$4300
|$4500
|G
|Jimmy Howard
|$8000
|$7100
|Larkin’s a key 2nd liner with surprising Detroit… Stone’s a 1st liner with hot Ottawa team… Mantha’s a key 2nd liner with surprising Detroit… The Wings have played well, and with only two goalies priced at press time, Howard at home is the better value.
|RISKY PICKS
|C
|Logan Couture
|$6300
|$6300
|W
|Joe Pavelski
|$7300
|$6900
|W
|Artemi Panarin
|$7500
|$6300
|D
|John Carlson
|$5300
|$5900
|D
|Justin Faulk
|$5200
|$5300
|G
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|$8200
|$8000
|SJ offense is off to a sluggish start… The word is out at Fan Duel: Panarin is overpriced tonight… Carlson has a tough matchup against the Leafs’ high-powered offense, which could suppressive his stat line… Look for the Oilers to explode out of their slump tonight… With only two goalies priced on FD/DK, Vasilevskiy’s higher price makes him the riskier play in a road matchup with the Wings.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|C
|Tyler Johnson
|$5300
|$4000
|W
|Gabriel Landeskog
|$5200
|$4000
|W
|Justin Williams
|$4300
|$4700
|D
|Noah Hanifin
|$3900
|$4300
|D
|Brady Skjei
|$4300
|$3300
|G
|Jimmy Howard
|$8000
|$7100
|Underated 3rd liner Johnson is playing well… Landeskog is a sneaky play tonight at Draft Kings… Grizzled vet Williams is a solid play tonight… Hanifin is a nice value on FD today, while Skjei is priced to move on DK… The Wings have played well, and with only two goalies priced at press time, Howard at home is the better value.