|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Jeff Carter
|$6900
|$5900
|W
|Tanner Pearson
|$4400
|$5100
|W
|Tyler Toffoli
|$5500
|$5300
|D
|Charlie McAvoy
|$4100
|$4100
|D
|Drew Doughty
|$5300
|$5800
|G
|Tuukka Rask
|$8200
|$7400
|Three underrated 2nd liners are the way to go tonight… McAvoy is a solid value with a good matchup against Vegas… Look for Doughty’s price to rise higher, he’s a good value at this level… If the Bruins play to their potential tonight, Rask is the best bet in goal tonight and a very solid value.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Rickard Rakell
|$6700
|$6600
|W
|Corey Perry
|$6300
|$6300
|W
|Patrick Eaves
|$4300
|$5600
|D
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|$5400
|$5300
|D
|Torey Krug
|$5400
|$5700
|G
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|$8200
|$8000
|Extra pressure on 2nd line center Rakell tonight… Without Getzlaf, avoid both Perry and Eaves… Ristolainen’s Sabres have been struggling mightily, and tonight’s road matchup against Anaheim won’t be easy… Krug’s price exceeds his likely value tonight… The Golden Knights are coming back to Earth, and Fleury has been placed on the IR.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Nic Dowd
|$3000
|$2800
|W
|Dustin Brown
|$4100
|$4900
|W
|Alex Iafallo
|$3500
|$3800
|D
|Nathan Beaulieu
|$3500
|$3300
|D
|Calvin de Haan
|$3700
|$3400
|G
|Robin Lehner
|$7400
|$7100
|Dowd heads up LA’s surprising 3rd line… Kopitar’s linemates are feeding off of him… Beaulieu could provide sneaky value tonight at this price… de Haan’s smooth skating makes him a better matchup against the Kings than the higher-priced Leddy and Boychuk… Lehner isn’t a terrific value, but if you’re looking to save money, a matchup against the Getzlaf-less Ducks isn’t terrible.