|TOP PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Auston Matthews
|$8000
|$8100
|W
|William Nylander
|$6400
|$6100
|W
|Nikita Kucherov
|$8400
|$7200
|D
|P.K. Subban
|$6500
|$6300
|D
|Drew Doughty
|$5300
|$5500
|G
|Jonathan Quick
|$9000
|$8400
|Hard to go wrong with Toronto’s first line against ye olde enemy… Nikita is still on fire… Subban isn’t egregiously priced for the value he consistently brings… Doughty is a very nice value tonight… Quick’s got the easiest matchup on paper, is probably the safest (if expensive) play.
|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Nathan MacKinnon
|$5700
|$5500
|W
|Zach Hyman
|$3600
|$4900
|W
|Vlad Namestnikov
|$5200
|$5200
|D
|Oscar Klefbom
|$5200
|$5500
|D
|Morgan Rielly
|$4400
|$4500
|G
|Semyon Varlamov
|$7900
|$7300
|Three underated first liners are the way to go tonight… Klefbom and Rielly should both do well in tonight’s matchups… Varlamov is playing consistently well behind an Avs team that’s far better than most prognosticators anticipated.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Tyler Seguin
|$8500
|$7100
|W
|Jamie Benn
|$7900
|$6700
|W
|Alexander Radulov
|$6400
|$6000
|D
|Brent Burns
|$7200
|$7800
|D
|Kris Letang
|$7000
|$6200
|G
|Carey Price
|$9300
|$7800
|Even at home against Semyon Varlamov, there are better choices tonight then Dallas’ only line… Burns and Letang are terrific, but their prices are high tonight and there are better values to be had… Price is going against a lethal offense tonight, and the home crowd won’t be patient.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|$3600
|$3500
|W
|Remi Elie
|$3000
|$3100
|W
|Colin Wilson
|$3300
|$3100
|D
|Marc-Edouard Vlasic
|$4100
|$3700
|D
|Ivan Provorov
|$4300
|$4500
|G
|Anton Khudobin
|$7800
|$7700
|Undermanned Wild everybody on the bench gets a boost… Elie seeks to impress Hitchcock… Wilson is filling in for Jost… Vlasic and Provorov are both priced nicely, and should leave room for higher-priced forwards/goalie… Khudobin has a very favorable road matchup against the Coyotes.