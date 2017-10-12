|TOP PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Steven Stamkos
|$8200
|$7300
|W
|Nikita Kucherov
|$8300
|$6900
|W
|Patrick Kane
|$8600
|$7800
|D
|Duncan Keith
|$5700
|$4900
|D
|P.K. Subban
|$6100
|$6200
|G
|Jake Allen
|$8600
|$7700
|Big guns equal a lot of SOG’s… Keith gets a favorable home matchup against a Wild team that hasn’t found its groove yet… Subban is a solid play tonight, his offensive production has been strong and his plus/minus should be helped going against a Stars team still finding its legs… The goaltending pricing is strange tonight, very closely packed, and it’s hard to go against Allen given how well he and the Blues have played thus far.
|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Vincent Trocheck
|$5200
|$6000
|W
|Viktor Arvidsson
|$5700
|$6300
|W
|Kevin Lebanc
|$5700
|$6300
|D
|Oliver Ekman-Larsson
|$5100
|$4900
|D
|Mikhail Sergachev
|$3600
|$3400
|G
|Jimmy Howard
|$7900
|$7400
|Secondary scoring carries the day with these two underrated 2nd liners… The low price on a Labanc is attractive… Sergachev has a few more games to demonstrate that he should stick with the Lightning, and should get plenty of quality ice time while his price remains low… It might be a road game, but tonight’s matchup against the Coyotes is a favorable one for Jimmy Howard, one of tonight’s least expensive netminders.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|$6600
|$6200
|W
|Joe Pavelski
|$7400
|$7100
|W
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|$6100
|$5700
|D
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|$5300
|$5500
|D
|John Klingberg
|$5800
|$5600
|G
|Ben Bishop
|$8800
|$7300
|Barkov carries a big load tonight… Pavelski is in play tonight… 1st liner Huberdeau will be in the flow along with Barkov… Ristolainen may struggle tonight against the Sharks… Klingberg isn’t facing a great matchup against a Preds team that will look to dominate on home ice…A road matchup against the defending Western Conference champs isn’t a great play for Bishop, one of tonight’s priciest backstops.