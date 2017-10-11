Washington’s 2nd line is too strong to ignore – Stack ’em… Varna is actually Ovie’s winger but sub in Oshie tonight since he is unlisted by both FD & DK… Krug’s back in the lineup, but the price is high and it’s probably going to be a few weeks before he hits his stride… Giordano’s actually a nice value in DK ($4800) but he’s severely overpriced in FD… Murray’s going up against the white-hot Ovechkin and company; don’t expect a low-scoring affair.