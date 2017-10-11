|TOP PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Auston Matthews
|$7900
|$8300
|W
|Alexander Ovechkin
|$8800
|$8000
|W
|William Nylander
|$6500
|$5900
|D
|Drew Doughty
|$5300
|$5200
|D
|Cam Fowler
|$4900
|$5600
|G
|Jonathan Quick
|$9000
|$8200
|Toronto’s 1st line is the stack of the day… Washington’s 2nd line is too strong to ignore – stack ’em, too… Fowler should be a solid play against a tired Isles team hitting the West Coast… Doughty’s price is nice tonight for a favorable home matchup against the Flames… and the same is true for Quick.
|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Nathan MacKinnon
|$5500
|$5100
|W
|Zach Hyman
|$3500
|$5000
|W
|Sven Andrighetto
|$3700
|$3700
|D
|Morgan Rielly
|$4400
|$4300
|D
|Dmitry Orlov
|$3700
|$3600
|G
|Semyon Varlamov
|$7900
|$7200
|Colorado’s dynamic trio is smoking… DK is catching on to the undervalued Hyman, but FD hasn’t yet… Pens-Caps should be high-scoring, look for Orlov to be a strong value play today… Rielly is #1 rearguard on one of the league’s most potent offenses… The Avs’ believers are still mostly hiding in the weeds, but Varlamov’s on top of his game and the Bruins aren’t.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|$7000
|$6200
|W
|T.J. Oshie
|$6000
|$6300
|W
|Mikko Rantanen
|$5600
|$4500
|D
|Mark Giordano
|$6400
|$4800
|D
|Torey Krug
|$5400
|$5400
|G
|Matt Murray
|$8800
|$7400
|Washington’s 2nd line is too strong to ignore – Stack ’em… Varna is actually Ovie’s winger but sub in Oshie tonight since he is unlisted by both FD & DK… Krug’s back in the lineup, but the price is high and it’s probably going to be a few weeks before he hits his stride… Giordano’s actually a nice value in DK ($4800) but he’s severely overpriced in FD… Murray’s going up against the white-hot Ovechkin and company; don’t expect a low-scoring affair.