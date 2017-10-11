Search
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Auston Matthews $7900 $8300
W Alexander Ovechkin $8800 $8000
W William Nylander $6500 $5900
D Drew Doughty $5300 $5200
D Cam Fowler $4900 $5600
G Jonathan Quick $9000 $8200
Toronto’s 1st line is the stack of the day… Washington’s 2nd line is too strong to ignore – stack ’em, too… Fowler should be a solid play against a tired Isles team hitting the West Coast… Doughty’s price is nice tonight for a favorable home matchup against the Flames… and the same is true for Quick.
VALUE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Nathan MacKinnon $5500 $5100
W Zach Hyman $3500 $5000
W Sven Andrighetto $3700 $3700
D Morgan Rielly $4400 $4300
D Dmitry Orlov $3700 $3600
G Semyon Varlamov $7900 $7200
Colorado’s dynamic trio is smoking… DK is catching on to the undervalued Hyman, but FD hasn’t yet… Pens-Caps should be high-scoring, look for Orlov to be a strong value play today… Rielly is #1 rearguard on one of the league’s most potent offenses… The Avs’ believers are still mostly hiding in the weeds, but Varlamov’s on top of his game and the Bruins aren’t.
RISKY PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Evgeny Kuznetsov $7000 $6200
W T.J. Oshie $6000 $6300
W Mikko Rantanen $5600 $4500
D Mark Giordano $6400 $4800
D Torey Krug $5400 $5400
G Matt Murray $8800 $7400
Washington’s 2nd line is too strong to ignore – Stack ’em… Varna is actually Ovie’s winger but sub in Oshie tonight since he is unlisted by both FD & DK… Krug’s back in the lineup, but the price is high and it’s probably going to be a few weeks before he hits his stride… Giordano’s actually a nice value in DK ($4800) but he’s severely overpriced in FD… Murray’s going up against the white-hot Ovechkin and company; don’t expect a low-scoring affair.
