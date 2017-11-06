|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Auston Matthews
|$8200
|$8000
|W
|William Nylander
|$6700
|$6500
|W
|Zach Hyman
|$4600
|$4700
|D
|Torey Krug
|$5300
|$4600
|D
|Morgan Rielly
|$4800
|$4800
|G
|Tuukka Rask
|$8100
|$7600
|Although the Leafs have lost six times in their last eight games, I have not given up on their top line and neither should you. Since Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Zach Hyman have each remained relatively productive, they are still worth using as a value stack. Sure, Nylander, who has just 2 pts in his last seven games, is off his game a bit. But his linemates Matthews (with 18 points in his previous 15 games) and Hyman (with 2 points in his last two games) are playing well enough to the make up the difference. Look for a big bounce back for this trio at home against Vegas. Update 10:25 am (CT) Matthews will be a game-time decision by Babcock.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Tyler Seguin
|$8400
|$7500
|W
|Alexander Ovechkin
|$8800
|$8100
|W
|Jamie Benn
|$8100
|$7200
|D
|Dustin Byfuglien
|$5700
|$5700
|D
|Oliver Ekman-Larsson
|$5400
|$4500
|G
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|$9400
|$7500
|With our value stack complementing our cheap-o stack there is little reason to overspend on these expensive forwards tonight.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Bo Horvat
|$5600
|$5100
|W
|Sven Baertschi
|$4600
|$4500
|W
|Brock Boeser
|$5900
|$4700
|D
|Christian Djoos
|$3500
|$3300
|D
|Zdeno Chara
|$3800
|$3400
|G
|Jacob Markstrom
|$7800
|$7800
|Loading up against the fading Red Wings is the order of the day. With five goals in the last three games the Orcas’ top line should be in for a good night. Add these players to complement your Leafs value stack.