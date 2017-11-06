Although the Leafs have lost six times in their last eight games, I have not given up on their top line and neither should you. Since Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Zach Hyman have each remained relatively productive, they are still worth using as a value stack. Sure, Nylander, who has just 2 pts in his last seven games, is off his game a bit. But his linemates Matthews (with 18 points in his previous 15 games) and Hyman (with 2 points in his last two games) are playing well enough to the make up the difference. Look for a big bounce back for this trio at home against Vegas. Update 10:25 am (CT) Matthews will be a game-time decision by Babcock.