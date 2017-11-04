|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Brayden Schenn
|$5900
|$6000
|W
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|$8200
|$7400
|W
|Jaden Schwartz
|$6800
|$6400
|D
|Morgan Rielly
|$4800
|$4900
|D
|Tyson Barrie
|$5300
|$4800
|G
|Matt Murray
|$8900
|$7700
|St. Louis’ 2nd line is too much for mediocre Andersen and the Leafs’ defense. 14 points in 14 games for Tarasenko, 17 points in 14 games for Schwartz.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Sidney Crosby
|$8800
|$7400
|W
|Evgeni Malkin
|$8000
|$7100
|W
|Phil Kessel
|$7900
|$6600
|D
|Kevin Shattenkirk
|$6000
|$5700
|D
|Duncan Keith
|$6100
|$5300
|G
|Braden Holtby
|$9200
|$7400
|1 point in last 4 games for Sid. Yep , picking on overprice Penguins again. I’d much rather have the St. Louis stack (see above) 11 points in last 9 games 11 points in last 9 games.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Aleksander Barkov, Jr.
|$6800
|$6400
|W
|Vincent Trocheck
|$6600
|$6000
|W
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|$5800
|$6100
|D
|Noah Hanifin
|$3600
|$3600
|D
|Jacob Trouba
|$4400
|$4700
|G
|Connor Hellebuyck
|$TBD
|$TBD
|Barkov has 4 points in last 2 games. As much as I liked this trio on Thursday, I like them even more home against the Rangers. Trocheck has 7 points in last 4. Huberdeau has 6 points in last 4.