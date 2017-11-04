Search
Home
VALUE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Brayden Schenn $5900 $6000
W Vladimir Tarasenko $8200 $7400
W Jaden Schwartz $6800 $6400
D Morgan Rielly $4800 $4900
D Tyson Barrie $5300 $4800
G Matt Murray $8900 $7700
St. Louis’ 2nd line is too much for mediocre Andersen and the Leafs’ defense. 14 points in 14 games for Tarasenko, 17 points in 14 games for Schwartz.
RISKY PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Sidney Crosby $8800 $7400
W Evgeni Malkin $8000 $7100
W Phil Kessel $7900 $6600
D Kevin Shattenkirk $6000 $5700
D Duncan Keith $6100 $5300
G Braden Holtby $9200 $7400
1 point in last 4 games for Sid. Yep , picking on overprice Penguins again. I’d much rather have the St. Louis stack (see above) 11 points in last 9 games 11 points in last 9 games.
CHEAPSKATE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Aleksander Barkov, Jr. $6800 $6400
W Vincent Trocheck $6600 $6000
W Jonathan Huberdeau $5800 $6100
D Noah Hanifin $3600 $3600
D Jacob Trouba $4400 $4700
G Connor Hellebuyck $TBD $TBD
Barkov has 4 points in last 2 games. As much as I liked this trio on Thursday, I like them even more home against the Rangers. Trocheck has 7 points in last 4. Huberdeau has 6 points in last 4.
No More Stories

About The Author

Darryl Houston Smith

Related Posts