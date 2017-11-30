|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Sean Monahan
|$7600
|$7200
|W
|Johnny Gaudreau
|$8000
|$7700
|W
|Anthony Mantha
|$5100
|$5800
|D
|Duncan Keith
|$5000
|$4800
|D
|Morgan Rielly
|$4700
|$5100
|G
|Devan Dubnyk
|$8500
|$7600
|The Gaudreau line has produced 10 goals in their last 10 games. Mantha has been productive with 20 points in 25 games.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Tyler Seguin
|$8300
|$7400
|W
|Jason Spezza
|$5200
|$3800
|W
|Devin Shore
|$3700
|$4200
|D
|John Carlson
|$5500
|$5500
|D
|Oliver Ekman-Larsson
|$5700
|$5400
|G
|Jonathan Quick
|$8500
|$7500
|Seguin has 23 points in his last 24 games but his linemates are very inconsistent. Spezza and Shore have combined for only 20 points in 24 games.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Dylan Larkin
|$5600
|$6000
|W
|Kevin Fiala
|$3700
|$4200
|C
|Tomas Tatar
|$5600
|$4200
|D
|Darnell Nurse
|$4200
|$3900
|D
|Alexander Edler
|$4500
|$3900
|G
|Jimmy Howard
|$7700
|$7300
|Larkin has produced 21 points in 25 games