VALUE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Sean Monahan $7600 $7200
W Johnny Gaudreau $8000 $7700
W Anthony Mantha $5100 $5800
D Duncan Keith $5000 $4800
D Morgan Rielly $4700 $5100
G Devan Dubnyk $8500 $7600
The Gaudreau line has produced 10 goals in their last 10 games. Mantha has been productive with 20 points in 25 games.
RISKY PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Tyler Seguin $8300 $7400
W Jason Spezza $5200 $3800
W Devin Shore $3700 $4200
D John Carlson $5500 $5500
D Oliver Ekman-Larsson $5700 $5400
G Jonathan Quick $8500 $7500
Seguin has 23 points in his last 24 games but his linemates are very inconsistent. Spezza and Shore have combined for only 20 points in 24 games.
CHEAPSKATE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Dylan Larkin $5600 $6000
W Kevin Fiala $3700 $4200
C Tomas Tatar $5600 $4200
D Darnell Nurse $4200 $3900
D Alexander Edler $4500 $3900
Jimmy Howard $7700 $7300
 Larkin has produced 21 points in 25 games
