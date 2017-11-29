|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Brayden Schenn
|$7300
|$7600
|W
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|$8500
|$7600
|W
|Jaden Schwartz
|$7000
|$6500
|D
|Victor Hedman
|$6400
|$6400
|D
|Alex Pietrangelo
|$5900
|$6200
|G
|Jake Allen
|$8600
|$8300
|The Tarasenko line is a juggernaut and they are on pace for a combined 307 points this season.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Patrice Bergeron
|$7200
|$6900
|W
|Brad Marchand
|$7400
|$6800
|W
|David Backes
|$4700
|$4000
|D
|Torey Krug
|$5500
|$4800
|D
|Brandon Montour
|$4900
|$4100
|G
|John Gibson
|$8300
|$7000
|I expect Bergeron to have a good game as he always rises to the occasion, but Tampa Bay is a tough matchup for anybody. Marchand skated during Tuesday’s practice, so it appears as though he’ll have a good chance at returning to action Wednesday after missing six straight games due to an undisclosed injury. If he’s given the green light, Marchand will return to his usual role skating on the Bruins’ top line and first power-play unit against the Lightning. Backes will also be a game-time decision.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Nathan MacKinnon
|$6800
|$6300
|W
|Kyle Connor
|$4400
|$5000
|C
|Andrew Shaw
|$3600
|$4100
|D
|Dion Phaneuf
|$4500
|$4300
|D
|Jacob Trouba
|$4800
|$4700
|G
|Tuukka Rask
|$7700
|$7300
|Mackinnon has 11 goints in his last 6 games. Connor has 3 points in his last 2 games skating on the Jets’ top-line. Shaw is getting more playing time at center each game. A trend worth montoring.