I expect Bergeron to have a good game as he always rises to the occasion, but Tampa Bay is a tough matchup for anybody. Marchand skated during Tuesday’s practice, so it appears as though he’ll have a good chance at returning to action Wednesday after missing six straight games due to an undisclosed injury. If he’s given the green light, Marchand will return to his usual role skating on the Bruins’ top line and first power-play unit against the Lightning. Backes will also be a game-time decision.