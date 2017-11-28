Search
VALUE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Steven Stamkos $8700 $7900
W Nikita Kucherov $8800 $8100
W Alexander Radulov $6300 $6500
D Morgan Rielly $4900 $5100
D Darnell Nurse $4200 $3900
G Cam Talbot $8000 $8000
Stamkos and Kucherov are still blazing as two-thirds of the league’s most prolific line. Radulov has been scorching with 18 points in 14 games. Rielly remains a fantastic value play after nearly two months. Nurse is starting to come into his own.
RISKY PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Jamie Benn $7600 $7000
W Gemel Smith $3400 $3100
W William Nylander $5400 $5600
D Mark Giordano $5700 $4800
D Shayne Gostisbehere $5500 $5500
G Mike Smith $8200 $7600
Dallas has been ice cold on the road so lets fade two-thirds of their top line tonight. Benn and Smith have combined for 0 points in their last 3 games together. Despite riding shotgun with Auston Matthews, Nylander has only scored 16 points in 25 games.
CHEAPSKATE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins $5100 $5700
W David Booth $3000 $3200
C Timo Meier $3100 $3300
D Calvin de Haan $3600 $3000
D Marco Scandella $3500 $3500
Jacob Markstrom $7600 $7200
Playing the matchups, these three forwards are solid values for the money.
