|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Steven Stamkos
|$8700
|$7900
|W
|Nikita Kucherov
|$8800
|$8100
|W
|Alexander Radulov
|$6300
|$6500
|D
|Morgan Rielly
|$4900
|$5100
|D
|Darnell Nurse
|$4200
|$3900
|G
|Cam Talbot
|$8000
|$8000
|Stamkos and Kucherov are still blazing as two-thirds of the league’s most prolific line. Radulov has been scorching with 18 points in 14 games. Rielly remains a fantastic value play after nearly two months. Nurse is starting to come into his own.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Jamie Benn
|$7600
|$7000
|W
|Gemel Smith
|$3400
|$3100
|W
|William Nylander
|$5400
|$5600
|D
|Mark Giordano
|$5700
|$4800
|D
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|$5500
|$5500
|G
|Mike Smith
|$8200
|$7600
|Dallas has been ice cold on the road so lets fade two-thirds of their top line tonight. Benn and Smith have combined for 0 points in their last 3 games together. Despite riding shotgun with Auston Matthews, Nylander has only scored 16 points in 25 games.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|$5100
|$5700
|W
|David Booth
|$3000
|$3200
|C
|Timo Meier
|$3100
|$3300
|D
|Calvin de Haan
|$3600
|$3000
|D
|Marco Scandella
|$3500
|$3500
|G
|Jacob Markstrom
|$7600
|$7200
|Playing the matchups, these three forwards are solid values for the money.