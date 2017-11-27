|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Mark Scheifele
|$7700
|$6900
|W
|Blake Wheeler
|$8100
|$7500
|W
|Kyle Connor
|$5600
|$5300
|D
|Ivan Provorov
|$4500
|$5200
|D
|Aaron Ekblad
|$4500
|$4700
|G
|Corey Crawford
|$8500
|$8300
|Stack these Jets at home against Minnesota. This line has produced 14 goals this season, tied for 4th in the NHL.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Derek Grant
|$8100
|$8000
|W
|Nick Ritchie
|$5300
|$3800
|W
|Corey Perry
|$3700
|$3100
|D
|Ryan Suter
|$5300
|$5000
|D
|Sami Vatanen
|$4600
|$3900
|G
|John Gibson
|$8600
|$7100
|The Ducks’ first line will have a tough road matchup tonight against Chicago. We advise a strong fade on this trio.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|$6100
|$6400
|W
|Colton Sceviour
|$4100
|$4200
|C
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|$5500
|$4000
|D
|Jacob Trouba
|$4700
|$4500
|D
|Tyler Myers
|$4300
|$3800
|G
|Cory Schneider
|$8100
|$8000
|The Panthers top line is always a good value even with the absence of Evgenii Dadonov. This line has produced goals this season.