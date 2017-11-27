Search
Home

VALUE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Mark Scheifele $7700 $6900
W Blake Wheeler $8100 $7500
W Kyle Connor $5600 $5300
D Ivan Provorov $4500 $5200
D Aaron Ekblad $4500 $4700
G Corey Crawford $8500 $8300
Stack these Jets at home against Minnesota. This line has produced 14 goals this season, tied for 4th in the NHL.
RISKY PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Derek Grant $8100 $8000
W Nick Ritchie $5300 $3800
W Corey Perry $3700 $3100
D Ryan Suter $5300 $5000
D Sami Vatanen $4600 $3900
G John Gibson $8600 $7100
The Ducks’ first line will have a tough road matchup tonight against Chicago. We advise a strong fade on this trio.
CHEAPSKATE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Aleksander Barkov Jr. $6100 $6400
W Colton Sceviour $4100 $4200
C Jonathan Huberdeau $5500 $4000
D Jacob Trouba $4700 $4500
D Tyler Myers $4300 $3800
Cory Schneider $8100 $8000
The Panthers top line is always a good value even with the absence of Evgenii Dadonov. This line has produced goals this season.
No More Stories

About The Author

Darryl Houston Smith

Related Posts