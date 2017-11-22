Search
VALUE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Brayden Point $5300 $5400
W Ondrej Palat $4900 $4500
W Yanni Gourde $4100 $4600
D Roman Josi $6000 $6100
D Duncan Keith $5300 $4700
G Carey Price $8400 $7100
The Point line has produced nine goals in their last 10 games.
RISKY PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins $5200 $5600
W Milan Lucic $4900 $4600
W Jesse Puljujarvi $3300 $3200
D Kris Letang $6500 $5800
D John Klingberg $6000 $5900
G Matt Murray $8900 $8100
The Nugent-Hopkins line has produced just one goal in their last 10 games. Low production plus a B2B equals fade.
CHEAPSKATE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Sean Monahan $7700 $7000
W Johnny Gaudreau $8000 $7400
C Nikita Kucherov $9200 $8200
D Cam Fowler $4600 $4100
D Aaron Ekblad $4500 $4300
Cory Schneider $8200 $8000
The Gaudreau line has produced nine goals in their last 10 games. Johnny Gaudreau is the first Flames’ player to record multiple points in five consecutive games since Jarome Iginla back in 2002. Nikita is on pace for a 138-point season

