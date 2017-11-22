|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Brayden Point
|$5300
|$5400
|W
|Ondrej Palat
|$4900
|$4500
|W
|Yanni Gourde
|$4100
|$4600
|D
|Roman Josi
|$6000
|$6100
|D
|Duncan Keith
|$5300
|$4700
|G
|Carey Price
|$8400
|$7100
|The Point line has produced nine goals in their last 10 games.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|$5200
|$5600
|W
|Milan Lucic
|$4900
|$4600
|W
|Jesse Puljujarvi
|$3300
|$3200
|D
|Kris Letang
|$6500
|$5800
|D
|John Klingberg
|$6000
|$5900
|G
|Matt Murray
|$8900
|$8100
|The Nugent-Hopkins line has produced just one goal in their last 10 games. Low production plus a B2B equals fade.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Sean Monahan
|$7700
|$7000
|W
|Johnny Gaudreau
|$8000
|$7400
|C
|Nikita Kucherov
|$9200
|$8200
|D
|Cam Fowler
|$4600
|$4100
|D
|Aaron Ekblad
|$4500
|$4300
|G
|Cory Schneider
|$8200
|$8000
|The Gaudreau line has produced nine goals in their last 10 games. Johnny Gaudreau is the first Flames’ player to record multiple points in five consecutive games since Jarome Iginla back in 2002. Nikita is on pace for a 138-point season