|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Mark Scheifele
|$8200
|$7200
|W
|Blake Wheeler
|$7600
|$7300
|W
|Kyle Connor
|$4100
|$5200
|D
|Morgan Rielly
|$4900
|$5600
|D
|Seth Jones
|$5000
|$5300
|G
|Martin Jones
|$8800
|$8000
|Stack the Jets on the road in Nashville. Wheeler’s line has produced 12 goals this season.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Nicklas Backstrom
|$5800
|$5600
|W
|Chandler Stephenson
|$3200
|$3300
|W
|TJ Oshie
|$6200
|$5700
|D
|Roman Josi
|$5900
|$5900
|D
|P.K. Subban
|$5400
|$5000
|G
|Pekka Rinne
|$8500
|$7700
|Fade Washington’s number one line until chemistry is proven. Stephenson’s line has produced only two goals this season.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Auston Matthews
|$7900
|$8000
|W
|William Nylander
|$5800
|$6200
|C
|Zach Hyman
|$4300
|$4200
|D
|Marco Scandella
|$3600
|$3700
|D
|Jake Gardiner
|$4100
|$3500
|G
|Robin Lehner
|$7200
|$7100
|The Leafs’ top line is always a good value. Their top line has produced 10 goals this season.