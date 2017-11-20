Search
Home

VALUE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Mark Scheifele $8200 $7200
W Blake Wheeler $7600 $7300
W Kyle Connor $4100 $5200
D Morgan Rielly $4900 $5600
D Seth Jones $5000 $5300
G Martin Jones $8800 $8000
Stack the Jets on the road in Nashville. Wheeler’s line has produced 12 goals this season.
RISKY PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Nicklas Backstrom $5800 $5600
W Chandler Stephenson $3200 $3300
W TJ Oshie $6200 $5700
D Roman Josi $5900 $5900
D P.K. Subban $5400 $5000
G Pekka Rinne $8500 $7700
Fade Washington’s number one line until chemistry is proven. Stephenson’s line has produced only two goals this season.
CHEAPSKATE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Auston Matthews $7900 $8000
W William Nylander $5800 $6200
C Zach Hyman $4300 $4200
D Marco Scandella $3600 $3700
D Jake Gardiner $4100 $3500
Robin Lehner $7200 $7100
The Leafs’ top line is always a good value. Their top line has produced 10 goals this season.

No More Stories

About The Author

Darryl Houston Smith

Related Posts