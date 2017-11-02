|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Aleksander Barkov, Jr.
|$7000
|$6400
|W
|Vincent Trocheck
|$5500
|$5800
|W
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|$6800
|$6000
|D
|Morgan Rielly
|$4900
|$5000
|D
|Jacob Trouba
|$4300
|$4700
|G
|Tuukka Rask
|$8100
|$7500
|Stacking Panthers at home tonight vs. Columbus and newsflash: they will outperform tired Pittsburgh trio tonight (see below)… There are 25 rearguards who cost more (FanDuel) than Morgan Rielly tonight, but there aren’t more than 6-7 who are solid bets to outperform him… Trouba’s a nice value play tonight, he should outperform his price…
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Sidney Crosby
|$8900
|$7800
|W
|Evgeni Malkin
|$8100
|$7200
|W
|Phil Kessel
|$8000
|$6700
|D
|Kevin Shattenkirk
|$5800
|$5500
|D
|Torey Krug
|$5300
|$4400
|G
|Henrik Lundqvist
|$8200
|$7200
|High Risk, High Reward picks due to B2B situation; Penquins not enough depth in the middle to handle B2B’s… Shattenkirk hasn’t earned the Rangers premium his salary seems to carry every night, but there are signs of life…
Krug’s taken one shot on goal in his last five games; yes, it went into the back of the net, but still… The Rangers’ uneven play + the Lightning’s potent offense = high-risk “King.”
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|JT Brown
|$3200
|$3100
|W
|Josh Leivo
|$3200
|$3200
|W
|Mark Jankowski
|$3100
|$3200
|D
|Zdeno Chara
|$3700
|$3500
|D
|Alex Goligoski
|$3600
|$3200
|G
|James Reimer
|$7400
|$7100
|Rare 4th liner Brown is worth a utilty spot tonight… Leivo’s role as 2nd liner intrigues despite B2B… 3rd liner Jankowski clicking with Jagr and Bennett… Chara in the bargain bin? Yes, at this price… Goligoski carries some +/- risk, but his offensive upside makes him a sweet value tonight… Reimer is a bit risky, but also a nice cheapskate play in a home matchup against the Blue Jackets. If you’ve got more money available, Connor Hellebuyck is a safer, still-cheap option.