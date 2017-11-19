Larkin is in the midst of a breakout campaign (19 points in 20 games) which puts him on pace for a career-high 78 points. Mantha and Buchnevich have been on fire, and both are ideal plays tonight. How hot? Mantha has 6 points in his last four games and is on pace for 40+ goals. Buchnevich has 6 points in his last five games and is on pace for a 30+ goal season. The play of the Los Angeles Kings has been very solid, and the resurrection of Kopitar and Brown are at the center of this turnaround. The most solid play of the night is Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard who has a strong overall 8-5-1, 2.23, .931 record to his credit. Howard is also pretty tough to beat at home and should have little trouble against the road-weary Avalanche. What a great offensive pickup up Shattenkirk has been. He is currently, on pace for a career-high 70 point season and should be active across all “chalk” boards.

Can Mike Green continue his renaissance? Well, the answer to that is very unlikely but until he cools off or gets injured you have to get him in there night in and night out. The 32-year old Green has 17 points in just 20 games. This barrage sets him on target for a blistering 70 point season.