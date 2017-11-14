|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Mark Scheifele
|$8300
|$7800
|W
|Phil Kessel
|$8200
|$6900
|W
|Blake Wheeler
|$8100
|$7800
|D
|P.K. Subban
|$5800
|$5300
|D
|Seth Jones
|$5300
|$4900
|G
|Connor Hellebuyck
|$8300
|$8400
|Tonight here are some red hot players that you just cannot ignore. Scheifele is setting a blistering pace with 21 points in last 16 games. Kessel has 22 points in 19 games so far this season. Wheeler is on fire to the tune of 11 points in his last 5 games.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Jamie Benn
|$7800
|$7200
|W
|Gemel Smith
|$3500
|$3600
|W
|Alexander Radulov
|$6400
|$6300
|D
|John Klingberg
|$6600
|$6300
|D
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|$6200
|$5600
|G
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|$8800
|$7500
|Dallas has been ice cold on the road so lets fade their top line tonight.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Aleksander Barkov
|$7100
|$6300
|W
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|$6500
|$6200
|C
|Kyle Connor
|$4300
|$5100
|D
|Darnell Nurse
|$3700
|$3500
|D
|Adam Larsson
|$3600
|$3200
|G
|Jacob Markstrom
|$7600
|$7000
|Get your red hot cheap-o picks here. Barkov 13 points in 10 games. Huberdeau has notched 19 points in 16 games. 3 points in last 3 games for Connor as LW on the Wheeler and Scheifele line.