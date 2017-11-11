Search
VALUE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Brayden Schenn $6700 $6300
W Vladimir Tarasenko $8300 $7600
W Jaden Schwartz $7100 $6300
D Ivan Provarov $4500 $5300
D Jacob Trouba $4500 $5100
G Jake Allen $8800 $8000
St. Louis’ 2nd line is too much for the tired Islanders on the back end of a B2B. Schenn has 8 points in last 3 games. Tarasenko has 20 points in 17 games. Schwartz has 21 points in 17 games.
RISKY PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Sidney Crosby $7700 $7000
W Evgeni Malkin $8100 $7200
W Phil Kessel $4000 $4500
D Kris Letang $6800 $6000
D Oliver Ekman-Larsson $5700 $4500
G Sergei Bobrovsky $9100 $7800
Crosby has 1 point in last 4 games and -6 +/- for Sid. Yep, picking on overpriced Penquins on the back end of a B2B again. I’d much rather have the St. Louis stack (see above). Malkin has 19 points in last 18 games. Kessel has 20 points in last 18 games
CHEAPSKATE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Aleksander Barkov, Jr. $6700 $6600
W Vincent Trocheck $6100 $6100
C Jonathan Huberdeau $6500 $6300
D Charlie McAvoy $4100 $4400
D Erik Johnson $4200 $4100
Scott Darling $7600 $7400
Barkov has 13 points in last 9 games. As much as I liked this trio on Friday, I like them even more on the road against the Devils. Despite the B2Bsituation. Oh the joy of youthful legs. Trocheck has 6 points in last 4. Huberdeau has 4 points in last 2.
