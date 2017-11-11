|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Brayden Schenn
|$6700
|$6300
|W
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|$8300
|$7600
|W
|Jaden Schwartz
|$7100
|$6300
|D
|Ivan Provarov
|$4500
|$5300
|D
|Jacob Trouba
|$4500
|$5100
|G
|Jake Allen
|$8800
|$8000
|St. Louis’ 2nd line is too much for the tired Islanders on the back end of a B2B. Schenn has 8 points in last 3 games. Tarasenko has 20 points in 17 games. Schwartz has 21 points in 17 games.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Sidney Crosby
|$7700
|$7000
|W
|Evgeni Malkin
|$8100
|$7200
|W
|Phil Kessel
|$4000
|$4500
|D
|Kris Letang
|$6800
|$6000
|D
|Oliver Ekman-Larsson
|$5700
|$4500
|G
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|$9100
|$7800
|Crosby has 1 point in last 4 games and -6 +/- for Sid. Yep, picking on overpriced Penquins on the back end of a B2B again. I’d much rather have the St. Louis stack (see above). Malkin has 19 points in last 18 games. Kessel has 20 points in last 18 games
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Aleksander Barkov, Jr.
|$6700
|$6600
|W
|Vincent Trocheck
|$6100
|$6100
|C
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|$6500
|$6300
|D
|Charlie McAvoy
|$4100
|$4400
|D
|Erik Johnson
|$4200
|$4100
|G
|Scott Darling
|$7600
|$7400
|Barkov has 13 points in last 9 games. As much as I liked this trio on Friday, I like them even more on the road against the Devils. Despite the B2Bsituation. Oh the joy of youthful legs. Trocheck has 6 points in last 4. Huberdeau has 4 points in last 2.