VALUE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Aleksander Barkov, Jr. $6700 $6500
W Radim Vrbata $5100 $4400
W Jonathan Huberdeau $6500 $6000
D Zach Werenski $5500 $5100
D Kris Letang $6800 $6000
G Matt Murray $9000 $7500
Stacking Panthers at Buffalo tonight.  Murray is never a cheap option, but he is the goalie most likely to pick up a win tonight.
RISKY PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Patrice Bergeron $7700 $7000
W David Pastrnak $8100 $7200
W Anders Bjork $4000 $4500
D John Carlson $5600 $5600
D John Klingberg $6000 $5800
G Braden Holtby $9200 $7600
Bruins top line will be tested tonight and tomorrow in a tough B2B with Leafs.  For Holtby, I don’t like the matchup versus Pittsburgh at all. You should pass.
CHEAPSKATE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Vincent Trocheck $3100 $3200
W Mitchell Marner $4700 $4900
C Kyle Connor $3900 $4700
D Nick Leddy $4900 $5300
D Jacob Trouba $4400 $5000
Frederik Andersen $8100 $8100
Trocheck is the value pick of the night.  Marner is looking to make a statement as he is in danger of a line demotion.  Speedy Connor is a terrific value at FanDuel.  Leddy and Trouba are both fine upside picks.
