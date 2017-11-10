|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Aleksander Barkov, Jr.
|$6700
|$6500
|W
|Radim Vrbata
|$5100
|$4400
|W
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|$6500
|$6000
|D
|Zach Werenski
|$5500
|$5100
|D
|Kris Letang
|$6800
|$6000
|G
|Matt Murray
|$9000
|$7500
|Stacking Panthers at Buffalo tonight. Murray is never a cheap option, but he is the goalie most likely to pick up a win tonight.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Patrice Bergeron
|$7700
|$7000
|W
|David Pastrnak
|$8100
|$7200
|W
|Anders Bjork
|$4000
|$4500
|D
|John Carlson
|$5600
|$5600
|D
|John Klingberg
|$6000
|$5800
|G
|Braden Holtby
|$9200
|$7600
|Bruins top line will be tested tonight and tomorrow in a tough B2B with Leafs. For Holtby, I don’t like the matchup versus Pittsburgh at all. You should pass.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Vincent Trocheck
|$3100
|$3200
|W
|Mitchell Marner
|$4700
|$4900
|C
|Kyle Connor
|$3900
|$4700
|D
|Nick Leddy
|$4900
|$5300
|D
|Jacob Trouba
|$4400
|$5000
|G
|Frederik Andersen
|$8100
|$8100
|Trocheck is the value pick of the night. Marner is looking to make a statement as he is in danger of a line demotion. Speedy Connor is a terrific value at FanDuel. Leddy and Trouba are both fine upside picks.
