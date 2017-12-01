|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|$7600
|$7200
|W
|Colton Sceviour
|$8000
|$7700
|W
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|$5100
|$5800
|D
|Aaron Ekblad
|$4400
|$4400
|D
|Alex Pietrangelo
|$5900
|$6300
|G
|Connor Hellebuyck
|$8000
|$8000
|Stacking Panthers at home against San Jose tonight.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Anze Kopitar
|$8300
|$7400
|W
|Patrik Laine
|$5200
|$3800
|W
|Dustin Brown
|$3700
|$4200
|D
|Brent Burns
|$6600
|$6800
|D
|Kevin Shattenkirk
|$6100
|$5800
|G
|Martin Jones
|$8800
|$7400
|Kings’ top line will be tested tonight in a tough road B2B with Blues. Laine has picked up right where he left off last year but has been a bit cold as of late (0 pts in last 3 games), so use caution. Brown has only 2 points in his last 6 games.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Matt Duchene
|$4800
|$5700
|W
|Josh Anderson
|$4500
|$4700
|C
|Kyle Connor
|$4400
|$5100
|D
|Marc-Edouard Vlasic
|$3900
|$3700
|D
|Noah Hanifin
|$3600
|$3600
|G
|Semyon Varlamov
|$7700
|$7300
|Duchene has been reborn in Ottawa, the numbers will come. Anderson has 4 points in his last 4 games. Speedy Connor is a terrific value at FanDuel.