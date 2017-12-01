Search
VALUE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Aleksander Barkov Jr. $7600 $7200
W Colton Sceviour $8000 $7700
W Jonathan Huberdeau $5100 $5800
D Aaron Ekblad $4400 $4400
D Alex Pietrangelo $5900 $6300
G Connor Hellebuyck $8000 $8000
Stacking Panthers at home against San Jose tonight.
RISKY PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Anze Kopitar $8300 $7400
W Patrik Laine $5200 $3800
W Dustin Brown $3700 $4200
D Brent Burns $6600 $6800
D Kevin Shattenkirk $6100 $5800
G Martin Jones $8800 $7400
Kings’ top line will be tested tonight in a tough road B2B with Blues. Laine has picked up right where he left off last year but has been a bit cold as of late (0 pts in last 3 games), so use caution. Brown has only 2 points in his last 6 games.
CHEAPSKATE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Matt Duchene $4800 $5700
W Josh Anderson $4500 $4700
C Kyle Connor $4400 $5100
D Marc-Edouard Vlasic $3900 $3700
D Noah Hanifin $3600 $3600
Semyon Varlamov $7700 $7300
Duchene has been reborn in Ottawa, the numbers will come. Anderson has 4 points in his last 4 games. Speedy Connor is a terrific value at FanDuel.
