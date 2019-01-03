Just one day removed from an epic Winter Classic victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, the Boston Bruins were made aware of some great news regarding one of their own.

David Pastrnak will be heading to San Jose to participate in the 2019 NHL All-Star Weekend beginning on January 24. This is Pastrnak’s first All-Star appearance, as he is currently in his fifth season with the Bruins organization. He will also be the lone Boston representative to partake in the festivities that accompany the “unofficial” halfway point of the season, pending a “Last Men In” fan vote.

So far in 2018-19, Pastrnak is tied for fourth in the league with 24 goals. That number not only ranks him first on the Bruins, but he also leads the team in points with 50 through 40 games this year. The 22-year-old right winger led the Bruins in goals last season as well with 35. He is looking to blow that number out of the water this season as he is on pace to record over 50 goals.

The Havirov, Czech Republic native really hit his stride when he was inserted onto the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand in the midst of the 2017-18 campaign. The top trio for the Bruins has posted a total of 50 goals and 75 assists for 125 points. Adding to his offensive explosion this season, Pastrnak leads the league in power-play scoring with 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 points.

The most impressive (and underrated) statistic that Pastrnak has put together this year is that he is one of only two B’s players (David Krejci) to play in every game for the Black and Gold. In a year where the Bruins have been unhealthy and well short of full productivity, Pastrnak has been the true work horse for this team.

Pastrnak will join the likes of Auston Matthews, Steven Stamkos, Jack Eichel, John Tavares, Keith Yandle, and Carey Price (among others) when they comprise the Atlantic Division squad as voted by the fans.