Colorado College and North Dakota in Pictures, Game 1

Grand Forks — The University of North Dakota hockey team broke a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 overtime win against the Colorado College Tigers.

It was a game of firsts. Junior defenseman Andrew Peski scored his first goal of the season to give UND a 2-0 lead. Pesdki’s goal was also the first time, UND scored a goal during the second period of a league game.

At 04:15 mark of the overtime period, Ludwig Hoff scored his third goal of the season to give UND a 4-3 win. That was Hoff’s first game-winning goal of the season. With the win, UND moved into a tie with the Miami RedHawks.

Three Stars of the Game

3rd Star Nick Jones

2nd Star Jordan Kawaguchi

1st Star Ludvig Hoff