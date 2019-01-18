Throughout his illustrious career, Boston Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask has faced shots from NHL all-stars, up and coming super stars, and future hall of famers. He also faced his fair share of shots from critics, naysayers, and doubters. When you play for a town as sports driven as Boston and for a team with such a storied past, the Bruins were founded in 1924 and were one of the original six hockey teams, you have to realize that people are going to scrutinize your every move. In Thursday night’s matchup against the St. Louis Blues, Rask had the right moves, making 28 saves as the Bruins won 5-2.

The win was the 252nd victory of Rask’s career, which now has him tied with Cecil “Tiny” Thompson for the most victories in franchise history. Thompson has owned this record since the 1938-39 season. Rask, like Thompson, has won a Vezina trophy, an annual award for the league’s best goaltender, and a Stanley Cup.

“I tied the record,” Rask said dryly when asked about the significance of his 252nd win. “Well, yeah, it’s an original six franchise, I’ve had the luxury of being here for many, many years so, obviously it means a lot, but many more to come, hopefully.”

More important than the individual record, Rask liked the effort his team put forth in front of him in order to secure the win. “I think our efforts have been great the past, whatever games,” Rask said. “Today we really tightened up defensively. There were only a couple of breakdowns, which they kind of scored on, but looked like a really tight five man unit out there at all times. So it was a great game.”

Rask will be looking for career win 253 and sole ownership of the Bruins all-time record for career victories when the Bruins faceoff against the New York Rangers on Saturday night. Rask is 9-8-4 in his career against the Rangers.