Bruins Fend Off Senators To Remain Unbeaten At Home This Season

Boston, MA – The Boston Bruins will finally be playing some consistent hockey.

This past Tuesday night, the Black and Gold opened a string of four games in six days when they took on the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden. Coming off a road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Bruins looked to remain undefeated at home this season. The Boston faithful were hoping for a repeat performance from Patrice Bergeron on Tuesday as he netted four goals in the B’s last tilt on home ice.

Across the sheet, the Senators are in the midst of a rough patch. Not only are they coming into this game with four-straight losses (all of which they conceded five goals), but the team has been plagued by another COVID outbreak. The Senators are projected to be basement dwellers in the Atlantic Division this season, but that does not mean that the Bruins should take them lightly. Ottawa can play up to the competition. Hopefully in this one, Boston did not play down to it.

Jeremy Swayman (2-2-0, 2.28 GAA, .900 SV%) opposed Matt Murray (0-3-0, 3.10 GAA, .891 SV%) in the goaltending matchup for this game.

The Senators jumped out to an early lead after Taylor Hall turned the puck over in the defensive zone and was cleaned up in front by Zach Sanford. No chance at all for Swayman on that one. From there, both teams exchanged solid scoring opportunities—and even a few mindless penalties—for the remainder of the opening 20 minutes. Status quo.

The Bruins were finally able to break through on the power play to kick off the second period. David Pastrnak ripped a shot from the point that deflected in off Brad Marchand. Boston took the lead several minutes later as Derek Forbort skated up the left side and blasted the puck past Murray. Despite the Bruins outshooting the Senators through 40 minutes, Ottawa was able to pull even and make this one interesting.

Boston was able to take a 3-2 lead into the third period after Bergeron netted his fifth goal of the season. The momentum stayed with the Bruins from that point forward as they were able to hold on and take the win by that very same margin.

“All in all, I liked our compete level on the puck,” said B’s coach Bruce Cassidy after the game. “We did not allow them easy set-up time and, for the most part, limited the danger shots.”

The Bruins will play their next game this coming Thursday night when they host the Edmonton Oilers.

Lineup for 11/9 vs. OTT

Forwards: Patrice Bergeron, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic, Taylor Hall, Erik Haula, Curtis Lazar, Brad Marchand, Tomas Nosek, David Pastrnak, Craig Smith, Jack Studnicka

Defense: Brandon Carlo, Connor Clifton, Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelcyk, Charlie McAvoy, Mike Reilly

Goaltenders: Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark

Side Notes: Brad Marchand entered this game leading the team with 14 points (four goals and 10 assists)…Curtis Lazar entered this game just one assist shy of reaching 50 for his career…Nick Foligno (upper body) is close to returning to the lineup…Brandon Carlo donned the second “A” on his sweater for the Bruins Tuesday night against the Senators.