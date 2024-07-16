Book Review: Barry Beck’s “The Cell”

Barry Beck’s THE CELL: A Story of Tragedy and Survival, is an extremely well-written chronicle of the author’s personal triumph over addiction and unimaginable grief.

The book begins with Barry describing the process of kicking his addiction to the sleep aid, Ambien, after getting help from an unexpected source – Glen Sather, former president of the New York Rangers.

Beck then goes on to lighten the mood a bit with several stories from his ten-year NHL career.

But then comes the tragedy, and there is plenty of it. First there is the brutal murder of his 20-year-old son Brock. Beck details every step of the investigation into his son’s death and also describes the healing process during which he drew strength from his family, and friends as well as his faith. It’s a very touching story of grief and despair but also shows how Beck’s inner strength and leadership skills allowed him to control his own anger while comforting Brock’s mother as well as their family and friends.

As Barry describes in the book, “With Brock’s murder I was thrust into this prison cell of trauma. You can’t get out. You can’t get out, you’re trapped like a prisoner.”

Unfortunately, the tragedy of his son’s death was followed a few months later by the suicide of his friend and former team mate Mark Pavelich, who was under psychiatric care at the time.

Both of these tragedies, would have broken a lesser man, but Barry persevered and survived and used them to create positive, lasting legacies for his son and Pavelich.

With the help of former NHL’ers Clint Malarchuk, Tom Gorence and others he founded “The Ranch – Teammates for Life,” in Sauk Center, Minnesota. The facility is dedicated to offering a healthy, therapeutic, and supportive environment for former athletes and veterans affected by mental illness and brain disorders. As outlined in their mission statement: “As former professional athletes, soldiers and front-line first responders, we’re committed to supporting others suffering from PTSD, brain injuries and any other mental or emotional distress”. Their goal is to provide a future of optimism, freedom from barriers, and the opportunity to live full, independent lives, with new beginnings.

Beck, who lives in Hong Kong, where he ran a hockey clinic, has started a mental health website called “FallinStars.org” which also accepts donations for the Brock Beck and Mark Pavelich scholarship fund that will benefit college students in Hong Kong who will be studying and pursuing a career in Mental Health studies and Healing. They also have a store BrockandMark.com that sells apparel to bring awareness to Brock and Mark’s story and support mental health.

The Cell offers a revealing look at Barry Beck the person behind the hockey jersey, the father, the friend and how he faced two personal tragedies and turned them into positives to help others.