Watch a Sneak Peek of Behind The Glass here NEW YORK (August 28, 2019) – The National Hockey League (NHL®), NHL Network™ and the Philadelphia Flyers® today announced their partnership for the second season of the groundbreaking all-access series Behind The Glass: Philadelphia Flyers Training Camp. Produced by NHL Network in association with NHL Original Productions, the four-part series will offer fans a glimpse into the fast-paced nature of an NHL training camp. Within less than four weeks, Flyers players will report to camp, undergo endurance and skill tests, play in preseason and exhibition games in the U.S. and Europe, compete for roster spots, and ultimately prepare for the team’s season opener on October 4. Behind The Glass: Philadelphia Flyers Training Camp is set to premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network. Throughout the series, Behind The Glass will shadow Flyers president of hockey operations & general manager Chuck Fletcher and new head coach Alain Vigneault for behind-the-scenes insight into their evaluations on the more than 50 players competing for 23 roster spots. Behind The Glass will also spend a training session as part of a ‘day in the life’ with defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, who calls Philadelphia his home during the offseason. The show will also profile newly acquired forward Kevin Hayes as he begins his first season with the Flyers and feature 21-year old goalie Carter Hart, following his dynamic rookie season and his first training camp as the team’s number-one goaltender. NHL Network’s cameras will travel with the Flyers to the Czech Republic, following winger and Czech native Jakub Voracek as he prepares for the team’s season-opening game in his home country against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 4 as part of the 2019 NHL Global Series™.