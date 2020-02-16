-
BU lines up for their first match of the Beanpot
BU players line up for the National Anthem
BC’s #11, McBain, executes a pass
BC’s #18, Newhook, strategizes before heading to the goal
-
BC celebrates after their first goal in the first two minutes
BC’s #9, Hutsko, plays the puck down the ice
BC’s #8, Matilla, lines up for a puck drop
BC’s #9, Hutsko, faces off against BU’s #9 Farrance
BU’s #26 Kotkansalo waits on a puck drop
BU’s #28, Phillips, rounds the goal for a shot
BC’s #6, Finkelstein, plays defense
BU’s #10 Chabot looks for a pass
BU’s #16 Mastrosimone keeps an eye on the goal
Backed by #16 Mastrosimone, #3 Amonte moves the puck down the ice
BU #18 Brink check’s BU’s shot on goal
BC’s #19 Hardman and BU’s #10 Chabot wait for the puck drop
BC’s #14 Walker chases the puck
BU’s #13 Zegras checks the action behind him
BC celebrates another goal
BC’s #25 McLaughlin looks for a pass
BU’s #23 Fensore turns the puck back down the ice
BU’s #32 Skoog waits for the puck drop
BC #26 Matilla faces off against BU #2 McCarthy
BU celebrates after their fourth goal
BC celebrates after tying up the game 4-4
With 6 seconds to go, the game remains tied at 4-4
In the first overtime period, it’s all or nothing for BU #16 Mastrosimone
BU’s #16 Mastrosimone dives after the puck
