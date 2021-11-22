Alex Ovechkin Video Montage (Pre-Game Routine, 745th Goal and Power Plays)

SEATTLE – Alex Ovechkin scored his 745th career goal in Washington’s 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken. With the third period tally, the Caps forward notched his 15th goal of the season to go along with 15 assists for 30 total points.

Insidehockey.com videotaped Ovechkin’s pre-game routine and his playful exchange with teammate John Carlson. The video also captured the Russian’s third period goal and his movement with-and-without-the-puck during Washington’s four power play opportunities.

Video timeline

Pre-game: 0:15

Ovechkin goal: 1:15

Caps Power plays: 1st-1:46, 2nd-3:30, 3rd-5:32, 4th-7:50