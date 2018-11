Alaska Anchorage vs. North Dakota in Pictures, Game 1

On Friday night, the University of North Dakota beat the Univesity of Alaska-Anchorage 5-2 in game one of their two-game non-conference series. With the win, UND improves to 6-5-1. With the loss, UAA drops to 1-9-1.

Freshman Forward, Jackson Keane scored the first goal of his colligate career.

UND was 2-3 on the power play. Over the last two games, UND’s power play has gone 4/9 (.444) on the man advantage.

Three Stars of the Game

Grant Mismahs Rhett Gardner Jackson Keane