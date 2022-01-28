AIC Wins 11th Straight, Tops Holy Cross

Springfield, MA- American International College slugged through a hard non-conference schedule and start to the conference schedule this season. Their record stood at 3-9-1 after dropping a game at last year’s Atlantic Conference runner-up Canisius on November 27th. Starting on November 28th, when AIC beat the Golden Griffs, the Yellow Jackets have authored the longest winning streak in college hockey this season. AIC extended that streak to eleven games against Holy Cross on Thursday night.

The Yellow Jackets controlled the first two periods, outshooting the Crusaders 12-10 and out scoring them 2-0. Both goals came in the second period. The first came on a nifty spin shot by Julius Janhonen and the second resulted from a pinball power play sequence. UConn transfer Brian Rigali got credit for the goal, his 10th this season.

AIC successfully challenged a play as the second period expired, resulting in a five minute major penalty for elbowing against Anthony Vincent. Despite starting the third period on a five minute major power play, the Crusaders notched a shorthanded goal 2:48 into the third. Bobby Young did the honors with an excellent solo drive.

Holy Cross pulled their goalie in the dying minutes, but failed to tie the game. Minnesota State-Mankato transfer Zak Galambos potted the empty netter to conclude the scoring at 3-1.

The Crusaders fall to 6-18-2 overall and 4-11-2 in Atlantic play. Goalie Matt Radomsky stopped 15 of 17 shots.

AIC improves to 14-9-1 overall, and 13-4-0 in conference play. The Jackets tied the program record for longest winning streak at eleven. And they are four wins and eleven points ahead of the second placed team in the Conference, the Bentley Falcons.

“When we get going there’s no team in our league that can stop us,” commented AIC forward Chris Theodore. “But we need to clean some things up. We’ll be much better on Sunday.”

Zak Galambos recorded a goal and an assist for a two point game. Goaltender Jake Kucharski stopped 17 of 18 shots.

The Yellow Jackets and Crusaders complete their series on Sunday. Originally scheduled for Saturday, the game was delayed a day due to expected heavy snowfall. Puck drops at the MassMutual Center at 12:05 pm ET.