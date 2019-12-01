NEW YORK (Dec. 1, 2019) – Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of November. FIRST STAR – CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS McDavid topped the NHL in goals (13), points (26), power-play goals (6) and power-play points (11) across 14 contests to power the Pacific Division-leading Oilers (16-9-3, 35 points) to a 7-5-2 November. McDavid found the scoresheet in all but two of his appearances, highlighted by an 11-game point streak from Nov. 4-24 (12-12—24). He registered multiple points seven times, including a hat trick Nov. 10 at ANA and a career-high six points Nov. 14 vs. COL (3-3—6) – making him the first Edmonton player with as many points in a game since Feb. 2, 2012 (Sam Gagner: 4-4—8 vs. CHI). McDavid also reached the 400-point benchmark Nov. 10 at ANA, becoming the 13th-fastest player in League history to hit the milestone (306 GP). The 22-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont., native and two-time Art Ross Trophy winner paces the NHL with 49 points through 28 total outings this season. He also ranks among the top three in the League in power-play points (1st; 21), assists (2nd; 30), power-play assists (2nd; 13), goals (3rd; 19) and power-play goals (t-3rd; 8). SECOND STAR – NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE MacKinnon ranked second in the NHL with 10-15—25 in 14 games to propel the Avalanche (16-8-2, 34 points) to an 8-6-0 November despite the team missing two of its top producers from last season (Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog) for almost the entire month. MacKinnon collected points in 10 of his 14 contests, led by a trio of four-point outings: Nov. 7 vs. NSH (1-3—4), Nov. 12 at WPG (2-2—4) and Nov. 29 at CHI (1-3—4). He also scored in eight different games, highlighted by his eighth career overtime goal Nov. 16 at VAN (2-1—3). MacKinnon – who topped the League with 79 shots on goal in November – closed the month on a seven-game point streak, compiling 6-10—16 during that stretch (Nov. 16-30). The 24-year-old Halifax, N.S., native sits fourth in the NHL with 17-25—42 through 26 total appearances this season. His 25 November points were the most by any Avalanche player in a single calendar month since March 2000 (Joe Sakic: 15-11—26 in 13 GP). THIRD STAR – PATRICK KANE, RW, CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS Kane found the scoresheet in all 15 of his November appearances, placing third in the League with 11-13—24 to guide the Blackhawks (10-11-5, 25 points) to a 7-5-3 month. Kane scored in 10 different contests, highlighted by a six-game goal streak from Nov. 7-17 (7-8—15) – the longest by any player this season. He also registered six multi-point performances, including three-point efforts Nov. 7 vs. VAN (1-2—3), Nov. 10 vs. TOR (2-1—3) and Nov. 13 at VGK (1-2—3). The 31-year-old Buffalo native and 2015-16 Art Ross Trophy winner ranks eighth in the NHL with 14-19—33 through 26 total outings this season. Kane’s current 15-game point streak is the longest of 2019-20 and the third-longest of his career, behind only a 26-game run in 2015-16 (16-24—40) and a 20-game stretch in 2018-19 (17-26—43).