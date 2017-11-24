|VALUE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Sean Monahan
|$7700
|$6900
|W
|Johnny Gaudreau
|$8100
|$7500
|W
|Anthony Mantha
|$5600
|$5300
|D
|Dougie Hamilton
|$5200
|$5000
|D
|Drew Doughty
|$5300
|$5800
|G
|Mike Smith
|$8500
|$7300
|The Gaudreau line has produced 8 goals in their last 10 games. Johnny Gaudreau was the first Flames’ player to record multiple points in 5 consecutive games since Jarome Iginla back in 2002 19 points in 22 games. After being called out look for improved effort from this rising stat.
|RISKY PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Tyler Seguin
|$8100
|$8000
|W
|Jason Spezza
|$5300
|$3800
|W
|Devin Shore
|$3700
|$3100
|D
|Oscar Klefbom
|$5400
|$5300
|D
|John Klingberg
|$5900
|$5900
|G
|Jake Allen
|$8800
|$7800
|Sure, Seguin has 18 points in his last 18 games but his linemates are very inconsistent: only 9 points in 22 games for Spezza, only 10 points in 22 games for Shore.
|CHEAPSKATE PICKS
|POS
|Name
|FanDuel $
|DraftKings $
|C
|Dylan Larkin
|$6100
|$6400
|W
|Kevin Fiala
|$4100
|$4200
|C
|Tomas Tatar
|$5500
|$4000
|D
|Mikhail Sergachev
|$4200
|$4500
|D
|Brady Skjei
|$4000
|$3300
|G
|Jacob Markstrom
|$7600
|$7200
|Larkin has produced 20 points in 22 games. Fiala 4 points in 3 games. After a slow start, Tatar has 3 points in 3 games.