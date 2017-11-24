Search
VALUE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Sean Monahan $7700 $6900
W Johnny Gaudreau $8100 $7500
W Anthony Mantha $5600 $5300
D Dougie Hamilton $5200 $5000
D Drew Doughty $5300 $5800
G Mike Smith $8500 $7300
The Gaudreau line has produced 8 goals in their last 10 games. Johnny Gaudreau was the first Flames’ player to record multiple points in 5 consecutive games since Jarome Iginla back in 2002 19 points in 22 games. After being called out look for improved effort from this rising stat.
RISKY PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Tyler Seguin $8100 $8000
W Jason Spezza $5300 $3800
W Devin Shore $3700 $3100
D Oscar Klefbom $5400 $5300
D John Klingberg $5900 $5900
G Jake Allen $8800 $7800
Sure, Seguin has 18 points in his last 18 games but his linemates are very inconsistent: only 9 points in 22 games for Spezza, only 10 points in 22 games for Shore.
CHEAPSKATE PICKS
POS Name FanDuel $ DraftKings $
C Dylan Larkin $6100 $6400
W Kevin Fiala $4100 $4200
C Tomas Tatar $5500 $4000
D Mikhail Sergachev $4200 $4500
D Brady Skjei $4000 $3300
Jacob Markstrom $7600 $7200
 Larkin has produced 20 points in 22 games. Fiala 4 points in 3 games. After a slow start, Tatar has 3 points in 3 games.
